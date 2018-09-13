Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: Sunny Leone And Husband Daniel Weber Celebrate By Moving Into New Home

Congratulations, Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber

Entertainment | Updated: September 13, 2018 15:19 IST
Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber photographed together (Image courtesy: sunnyleone)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Celebrating our Ganpati with moving into our new place: Sunny Leone
  2. Sunny takes a tour of her home in Daniel's arms
  3. Her life was recently adapted for a web series

Congratulations, Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber. The couple have bought a new home in Mumbai and they zeroed in on the auspicious day of Ganesh Chaturthi to do the grih pravesh. Sunny Leone posted an adorable video with Daniel, in which she introduced her fans to their new home and wrote, "I don't know all the rules...customs...or what's the right thing to do on this day. But Daniel and I are celebrating our Ganpati with moving into our new place here in Mumbai! Happy Ganesh Chaturthi, everyone! God bless you all." Sunny takes a tour of her home in Daniel's arms and they share a kiss in the end of the video.

Take a look at Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber's Ganpati celebrations.

 

 

Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber have been married for seven years and the couple have three children. They adopted their elder child, a daughter whom they've named Nisha, from an orphanage in Latur in July 2017. Noah and Asher, their twins boy, were born via surrogacy in March this year.

Sunny Leone started her career as an adult movie star. Reality show Bigg Boss paved a path for her in the Hindi film industry. Jism 2, Jackpot, Ragini MMS 2, Ek Paheli Leela are some of the films on her resume. She also appeared in Laila Main Laila redux, a special song sequence in Shah Rukh Khan's Raees, and Piya More from Baadshaho.

Her life was recently adapted for a web series, titled Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story Of Sunny Leone.

