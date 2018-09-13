Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: Shilpa Shetty, Sanjay Dutt And Others Bring Bappa Home. See Pics

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra in Mumbai

It's that time of the year again. Ganesh Chaturthi is finally here. Bollywood celebrities like Shilpa Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, choreographer Remo D'Souza brought Bappa home on Wednesday. Ganesh Chaturthi, the 11-day long festival, begins today. Shilpa and her husband Raj Kundra were pictured bringing a Ganesh idol home and later, they were joined by Remo, who was at the same location. Shilpa looked pretty in a pink salwar suit set, which she paired with a colourful dupatta. At home, Shilpa and Raj welcomed Bappa along with their six-year-old son Viaan and other family members. Take a look at Ganpati celebrations from Shilpa and Raj's home.

At Sanjay Dutt's home, the cameras spotted his twins Shahraan and Iqra welcoming the Ganpati idol. Sanjay Dutt and wife Maanyata weren't there. Shahraan and Iqra appeared to have gone to bring the idol with a house staff.

Here are a few pictures.

Remo D'Souza photographed bringing the idol home.

Every year, these celebs and more like Hrithik Roshan, Tusshar Kapoor, Vivek Oberoi welcome Bappa home.

Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan Sharma also hosts a Ganesh Chaturthi party for her family and friends celebrations. Usually, the Khandaan meet up at her home to pray together.

Several celebrities also pray at the very famous Lalbaugcha Raja Ganpati pandal. Last year, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra and others visited the pandal.

Meanwhile, as a Ganesh Chaturthi gift to fans, Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar released the teaser of their much-anticipated film 2.0, which hits the screens in November.