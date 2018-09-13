2.0 Teaser: Rajinikanth And Akshay Kumar's Ganesh Chaturthi Treat. Do. Not. Blink

Rajinikanth in 2.0

Aaand it's here. Gear up. The teaser of Rajinikanth's much-awaited 2.0 is finally out. 2.0 is Rajinikanth's Ganesh Chaturthi bonanza for us. The teaser is full of some high-octane stunts (don't be surprised) and in the meantime, Chitti, the Robot, is given a fabulous introduction. In the video, we see suddenly the cellphones of the residents disappear mysteriously. The administration, chaired by Adil Hussain, meets up to find out a solution to it. Here, Dr Vaseegaran, played by Rajinikanth, is also introduced and he says only Chitti can help them with it. Akshay Kumar, who plays the antagonist, a scientist named Dr Richard is the man behind the destruction. Later, Chitti and Dr Richard have a face-off. Amy Jackson, who is starred opposite Rajinikanth, can also be seen. Without wasting more time, here's 2.0 teaser for you.

Enjoy!

Akshay Kumar had made the big announcement on social media about the teaser arrival date, which had somewhat sent the Internet into an overdrive. A brand new poster of the film also came with Akshay's post.

2.0 is a a highly-anticipated film not only for Rajinikanth fans but also for the Bollywood-buffs, as this marks Akshay Kumar's debut in the Tamil industry. And, what makes it more special is he co-stars with Thalaivar.

2.0 releases on November 29.