Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: Sui Dhaaga Stars Anushka Sharma And Varun Dhawan Join Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya And Mohsin Khan For A Show

Divyanka shared this picture with Anushka, Varun and Mohsin (Courtesy: divyankatripathidahiya)

Highlights Divyanka and Mohsin are hosting the special show It is titled Ganesh Utsav Urmila Matondkar and Karishma Tanna will also perform

TV stars Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and Mohsin Khan are hosting a special Ganesh Chaturthi show to celebrate the upcoming festival. Titled Ganesh Utsav, the first episode of the show aired on Sunday and it will end on September 14. Stars like Urmila Matondkar, Karishma Tanna, Sanjeeda Shaikh and others will also perform in the different episodes. Sui Dhaaga stars Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan were Divyanka and Mohsin's first guests. The 11-day Ganesh Chaturthi festival begins on September 13. Divyanka Instagrammed a picture from the sets with Anushka, Varun and Mohsin to update her fans about the show. Meanwhile, she also posted several photos of herself, in which she's styled in traditional Maharashtrian looks, which are believed to be for her multiple appearances on the show. "A style that never fades," she captioned one of her posts.

Mohsin posted this picture with Sanjeeda while she filled up Instagram with updates from her rehearsals. Mohsin Khan is best-known for his show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Urmila Matondkar shared this message for her fans. She will reportedly perform to Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra's Pinga from the film Bajirao Mastani.

Ishaqbaaz actors Nakuul Mehta and Kunal Jai Singh are also part of the show.

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is one of the top-rated stars of television. She headlines Yeh Hai Mohabbatein with Karan Patel. Her husband Vivek Dahiya is also expected to perform at Ganesh Utsav, along with other actors like Shivangi Joshi, Surbhi Chandana, Mohit Malik, Shantanu Maheshwari and others.