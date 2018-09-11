Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: Sui Dhaaga Stars Anushka Sharma And Varun Dhawan Join Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya And Mohsin Khan For A Show

Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and Mohsin Khan are hosting a special show to celebrate the upcoming festival

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: September 11, 2018 09:54 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: Sui Dhaaga Stars Anushka Sharma And Varun Dhawan Join Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya And Mohsin Khan For A Show

Divyanka shared this picture with Anushka, Varun and Mohsin (Courtesy: divyankatripathidahiya)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Divyanka and Mohsin are hosting the special show
  2. It is titled Ganesh Utsav
  3. Urmila Matondkar and Karishma Tanna will also perform

TV stars Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and Mohsin Khan are hosting a special Ganesh Chaturthi show to celebrate the upcoming festival. Titled Ganesh Utsav, the first episode of the show aired on Sunday and it will end on September 14. Stars like Urmila Matondkar, Karishma Tanna, Sanjeeda Shaikh and others will also perform in the different episodes. Sui Dhaaga stars Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan were Divyanka and Mohsin's first guests. The 11-day Ganesh Chaturthi festival begins on September 13. Divyanka Instagrammed a picture from the sets with Anushka, Varun and Mohsin to update her fans about the show. Meanwhile, she also posted several photos of herself, in which she's styled in traditional Maharashtrian looks, which are believed to be for her multiple appearances on the show. "A style that never fades," she captioned one of her posts.

Take a look at the trending pictures Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya shared from Ganesh Utsav show.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Tomorrow!! 8:00pm @StarPlus #AdbhutGaneshUtsav

A post shared by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya (@divyankatripathidahiya) on

 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#MarathiFever #FullOn

A post shared by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya (@divyankatripathidahiya) on

 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#AapliMulgi soon coming in.... #AdbhutGaneshUtsav @StarPlus

A post shared by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya (@divyankatripathidahiya) on

 

Mohsin posted this picture with Sanjeeda while she filled up Instagram with updates from her rehearsals. Mohsin Khan is best-known for his show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

 

 

 

 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

GANESH UTSAV @starplus cmg soon Designer @rahulgoeldesigns

A post shared by Sanjeeda Shaikh (@iamsanjeeda) on

 

Urmila Matondkar shared this message for her fans. She will reportedly perform to Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra's Pinga from the film Bajirao Mastani.

 

 

Ishaqbaaz actors Nakuul Mehta and Kunal Jai Singh are also part of the show.

 

 

Take a look at the other highlights from Ganesh Utsav show.

 

 

 

 

Excited much?

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is one of the top-rated stars of television. She headlines Yeh Hai Mohabbatein with Karan Patel. Her husband Vivek Dahiya is also expected to perform at Ganesh Utsav, along with other actors like Shivangi Joshi, Surbhi Chandana, Mohit Malik, Shantanu Maheshwari and others.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Ganesh Chaturthi 2018Divyanka TripathiSui Dhaaga Anushka Sharma Varun Dhawan

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Tamil NewsDoorstep DeliveryNews in BanglaLive TVTrain StatusPNR StatusJio Phone 2Mi MobilesPetrol PricePrice ComparisonDominos OffersFlipkart offersZomato OffersAsia Cup 2018Mi New PhonesBezel Less PhonesHot DealsHyderabad Blasts

................................ Advertisement ................................