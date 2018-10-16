Sunny Leone And Husband Gifted Baby Nisha A Vacation On Birthday. Pics Here

When in Mexico! (courtesy sunnyleone)

Highlights Nisha celebrated her third birthday in Cancun, Mexico Sunny shared pictures on Instagram Sunny and her husband Daniel adopted Nisha last year

Sunny Leone, her husband Daniel Weber and their just-turned-three-year-old daughter Nisha enjoyed the sun, the sand and the sea in Mexico on the little one's third birthday recently. Both Sunny and Daniel shared adorable photos from their vacation in the beach city of Cancun and also sent out greetings dedicated to the birthday girl. However, it's hard to decide which one is cuter between the two birthday posts - one each by Nisha's parents - as the little munchkin steals the show in both frames. On Sunny's Instagram, Nisha features just with her mother and you just can't miss her cuteness overloaded smile, while on Daniel's feed, she can be seen tucked in between Sunny and Daniel.

"This smile pretty much sums it all up! Happy Birthday baby girl! I'm so proud of you," wrote Sunny. "Happy 3rd Birthday to my baby girl Nisha Kaur! I love you with all my heart and every day with you is a true blessing. I thank God every day for allowing him to bring you into our lives! You are the meaning of joy," read Daniel's birthday with for his three-year-old daughter. The couple adopted Nisha from an orphanage in Latur, Maharashtra last year. Sunny and Daniel are also parents to twins Asher and Noah, who were born via surrogacy this year.

Let's get inside Nisha Kaur Weber's Mexico holiday:

Sunny had hit the beaches of Mexico days ahead of Nisha's birthday and here's how she upped the temperature in Cancun.

Baby Nisha often features in emotional posts on Sunny's timeline. In April this year, Sunny wrote about 'protecting' Nisha in a tweet in the wake of the nationwide outrage over the rape and murder of an eight-year-old. In May, she shared a glimpse of the thoughtful gift she's customised for Nisha.

I promise with every ounce of my heart,soul&body 2protect u from everything&everyone who is evil in this world.Even if that means giving my life for ur safety.children should feel safe against evil hurtful people.Let's hold our children a little closer to us!Protect at all costs! pic.twitter.com/d9xijmD6kF - Sunny Leone (@SunnyLeone) April 14, 2018

Sunny Leone made an entry into the Hindi entertainment industry with Bigg Boss and made her Bollywood debut with Jism 2. Sunny Leone was last seen in her biopic titled Karenjit Kaur - The Untold Story of Sunny Leone, which has released two seasons so far.