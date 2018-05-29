Sunny Leone's Gift For Daughter Nisha Is Truly One Of A Kind

Remember this post everyone from last Oct? 7months ago I started this big project. Thousands of crystals each laid down by my hand for my daughter Nisha. I finally finished it at 1am last night. I can't believe it's done! Longest it's ever taken me for one piece of art. "Dearest Nisha - with each stone I laid down I thought of you and how much I love you!" - To my little girl from Mumma!

