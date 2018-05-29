Sunny Leone's Gift For Daughter Nisha Is Truly One Of A Kind

Sunny Leone started working on Nisha's gift in October 2017

May 29, 2018
Sunny Leone with daughter Nisha. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber adopted Nisha last year
  2. Sunny and Daniel are also parents to twin sons, named Asher and Noah
  3. Sunny Leone was last seen in Tera Intezaar
Sunny Leone made a special gift for her two-year-old daughter Nisha, whom she and Daniel Weber adopted last year from an orphanage in Latur, Maharashtra. Sunny Leone made a crystal beaded painting for Nisha which took seven months to complete. Sunny Leone promised to make the painting herself and found time between her hectic Splitsvilla shooting schedule and other projects to ensure that she does the best for her daughter. Sunny Leone on Tuesday shared a glimpse of the finished painting along with a picture of the day when she started it. "Seven months ago I started this big project. Thousands of crystals each laid down by my hand for my daughter Nisha. I finally finished it at 1 am last night. I can't believe it's done. Longest it's ever taken me for one piece of art."

She also added a note addressed directly to Nisha - "Dearest Nisha - with each stone I laid down I thought of you and how much I love you!" - To my little girl from Mumma!"

Check out Sunny Leone's post:
 


Eight months after Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber welcomed Nisha into their lives and home, they broke the news of the arrival of their twin sons Asher and Noah (via surrogacy). "We planned and tried to have a family and after so many years our family is now complete with Asher Singh Weber, Noah Singh Weber and Nisha Kaur Weber," Sunny Leone announced on Instagram with this adorable family picture.
 


Sunny Leone stepped into the Indian entertainment industry with Bigg Boss and debuted in Bollywood with Jism 2 and went on to star in films such as Ragini MMS 2, Mastizaade, Beiimaan Love, Ek Paheli Leela and Tera Intezaar.

Sunny Leone recently filmed a biographical web-series, titled Karenjit Kaur - The Untold Story of Sunny Leone, which will release soon.

