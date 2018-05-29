Sunny Leone's Gift For Daughter Nisha Is Truly One Of A Kind

Highlights
- Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber adopted Nisha last year
- Sunny and Daniel are also parents to twin sons, named Asher and Noah
- Sunny Leone was last seen in Tera Intezaar
She also added a note addressed directly to Nisha - "Dearest Nisha - with each stone I laid down I thought of you and how much I love you!" - To my little girl from Mumma!"
Check out Sunny Leone's post:
Remember this post everyone from last Oct? 7months ago I started this big project. Thousands of crystals each laid down by my hand for my daughter Nisha. I finally finished it at 1am last night. I can't believe it's done! Longest it's ever taken me for one piece of art. "Dearest Nisha - with each stone I laid down I thought of you and how much I love you!" - To my little girl from Mumma!
Eight months after Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber welcomed Nisha into their lives and home, they broke the news of the arrival of their twin sons Asher and Noah (via surrogacy). "We planned and tried to have a family and after so many years our family is now complete with Asher Singh Weber, Noah Singh Weber and Nisha Kaur Weber," Sunny Leone announced on Instagram with this adorable family picture.
God's Plan!! June 21st, 2017 was the day @dirrty99 and I found out that we might possible be having 3children within a short amount of time. We planned and tried to have a family and after so many years our family is now complete with Asher Singh Weber, Noah Singh Weber and Nisha Kaur Weber. Our boys were born a few weeks ago but were alive in our hearts and eyes for many years. God planned something so special for us and gave us a large family.We are both the proud parents of three beautiful children. Surprise everyone!
Sunny Leone recently filmed a biographical web-series, titled Karenjit Kaur - The Untold Story of Sunny Leone, which will release soon.