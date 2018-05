Mother's Day 2018: Sunny Leone's 'Looking Forward' To Celebrate With Her 3 Kids

Sunny leone and Daniel Weber with their kids. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Last year on Mother's Day, Sunny Leone's dream of having a big family remained unfulfilled. Little did she know that this year she'll be celebrating Mother's Day with her three children - two-year-old daughter Nisha Kaur Weber and twin sons Asher and Noah. Speaking to news agency IANS, Sunny Leone said she always hoped to have three children. " I always pictured three children in my head but as time went by and no children... I would have been happy with one but God had different plans and made my dreams come true of a big family." This year, Mother's day coincides with Sunny Leone's birthday. "It's pretty cool that both are on the same day. I am not sure about my birthday but I'm looking forward to Mother's Day," the actress said.Sunny Leone and her husband Daniel Weber adopted Nisha from an orphanage in Latur , Maharashtra in July last year. They welcomed their sons Asher and Noah via surrogacy earlier this year. Sunny Leone told IANS that she's 'enjoying motherhood.' Theactress said: "I am the same person but now I have more love to spread to my kids. I'm so happy about being a mother."Sunny Leone is currently looking forward to the release of a series based on her life, titled. "Initially, my answer (to make a show on her life) was that I wasn't sure. But once I started hearing about what the director and the production house wanted, I started having an interest in it."Sunny Leone became a household name in India after featuring on reality show. She debuted in Bollywood in Pooja Bhatt-directed, which released in 2012. Ever since, she's featured in films such asand her last film was She has hosted television shows such asand(With inputs from IANS)