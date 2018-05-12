Mother's Day 2018: Sunny Leone's 'Looking Forward' To Celebrate With Her 3 Kids

Last year on Mother's Day, Sunny Leone's dream of having a big family remained unfulfilled. Little did she know that this year she'll be celebrating Mother's Day with her three children - two-year-old daughter Nisha Kaur Weber and twin sons Asher and Noah. Speaking to news agency IANS, Sunny Leone said she always hoped to have three children. "I always pictured three children in my head but as time went by and no children... I would have been happy with one but God had different plans and made my dreams come true of a big family." This year, Mother's day coincides with Sunny Leone's birthday. "It's pretty cool that both are on the same day. I am not sure about my birthday but I'm looking forward to Mother's Day," the actress said.
I promise with every ounce of my heart, soul and body to protect you from everything and everyone who is evil in this world. Even if that means giving my life for your safety. Every child in the world should feel safe against the evil hurtful people. Let's hold our children a little closer to us! Protect at all costs!!!!
Sunny Leone and her husband Daniel Weber adopted Nisha from an orphanage in Latur, Maharashtra in July last year. They welcomed their sons Asher and Noah via surrogacy earlier this year. Sunny Leone told IANS that she's 'enjoying motherhood.' The Ragini MMS 2 actress said: "I am the same person but now I have more love to spread to my kids. I'm so happy about being a mother."
Sunny Leone is currently looking forward to the release of a series based on her life, titled Karenjit Kaur - The Untold Story Of Sunny Leone. "Initially, my answer (to make a show on her life) was that I wasn't sure. But once I started hearing about what the director and the production house wanted, I started having an interest in it."
Sunny Leone became a household name in India after featuring on reality show Bigg Boss. She debuted in Bollywood in Pooja Bhatt-directed Jism 2, which released in 2012. Ever since, she's featured in films such as Ek Paheli leela, One Night Stand, Beiimaan Love and her last film was Tera Intezaar.
She has hosted television shows such as Splitsvilla and Man vs. Wild With Sunny Leone.
