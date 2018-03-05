Sunny Leone, Husband Daniel Weber Are Now Parents To Three Children. Pic Here

Sunny Leone and her husband Daniel Weber, who adopted a baby girl Nisha last year, have now become parents to two sons Noah and Asher

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: March 05, 2018 13:06 IST
Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber with their kids (Image courtesy: SunnyLeone)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Noah and Asher were born via surrogacy
  2. "We are both the proud parents of three beautiful children," Sunny wrote
  3. They adopted Nisha last July
Actress Sunny Leone and her husband Daniel Weber, who adopted a baby girl Nisha last year, have now become parents to two sons Noah and Asher. Both of them announced the news on social media with adorable posts. Noah and Asher were born via surrogacy. "God's plan! June 21st, 2017 was the day Daniel and I found out that we might possibily be having three children within a short amount of time. We planned and tried to have a family and after so many years are family is now complete with Asher Singh Weber, Noah Singh Weber and Nisha Kaur Weber. Our boys were born a few weeks ago but were alive in our hearts and eyes for many years. God planned something so special for us and gave us a large family. We are both the proud parents of three beautiful children. Surprise everyone!" Sunny wrote while sharing a family picture.

Here's what Sunny Leone posted.
 

 

Daniel Weber also shared the same picture and tweeted, "Say hello to Noah and Asher Weber! Family. The next chapter of life! Karen, Nisha, Noah, Asher and me." (Karen is Sunny Leone's real name).
 

Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber adopted Nisha in July, from an orphanage in Latur (Maharashtra), when she was 21-months-old. They celebrated her second birthday in Arizona. "Daniel and I are very happy that this little girl chose us. We are very, very thankful to god for bringing this beautiful little girl into our lives," the actress said after adopting Nisha.

Sunny Leone was last seen in Tera Intezaar, opposite Arbaaz Khan. She is all set to make her Tamil film debut with Veeramadevi.
 

