Sunny Leone, Husband Daniel Weber Are Now Parents To Three Children. Pic Here

Highlights
- Noah and Asher were born via surrogacy
- "We are both the proud parents of three beautiful children," Sunny wrote
- They adopted Nisha last July
Here's what Sunny Leone posted.
God's Plan!! June 21st, 2017 was the day @dirrty99 and I found out that we might possible be having 3children within a short amount of time. We planned and tried to have a family and after so many years our family is now complete with Asher Singh Weber, Noah Singh Weber and Nisha Kaur Weber. Our boys were born a few weeks ago but were alive in our hearts and eyes for many years. God planned something so special for us and gave us a large family.We are both the proud parents of three beautiful children. Surprise everyone!
Just so there is no confusion Asher and Noah are our biological children. We chose surrogacy to complete our family many years ago and it's now finally complete :) so happy!— Sunny Leone (@SunnyLeone) March 5, 2018
Daniel Weber also shared the same picture and tweeted, "Say hello to Noah and Asher Weber! Family. The next chapter of life! Karen, Nisha, Noah, Asher and me." (Karen is Sunny Leone's real name).
Say Hello to Noah and Asher Weber !!! #family@SunnyLeone :)))). The next chapter of life !!! Karen, Nisha , Noah , Asher Me pic.twitter.com/NymfNfSRoH— Daniel Weber (@DanielWeber99) March 5, 2018
Sunny Leone was last seen in Tera Intezaar, opposite Arbaaz Khan. She is all set to make her Tamil film debut with Veeramadevi.