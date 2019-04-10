These Pics From Sunny Leone And Daniel Weber's Anniversary Are Just Too Cute

Sunny Leone with Nisha and Daniel Weber. (Image courtesy: sunnyleone)

We can't help but love Sunny Leone's latest Instagram post, which features the actress along with her husband Daniel Weber and her daughter Nisha. On Wednesday, Sunny and Daniel Weber celebrated their eighth wedding anniversary and shared pictures from the celebrations on her Instagram profile. Going by the pictures, the anniversary celebrations appear to be a family-only affair. BTW, did we tell you that the couple's anniversary cake was even more special because it was made by the couple's three-year-old daughter Nisha Kaur Weber. Isn't that adorable?

Sunny shared pictures from her anniversary album on Instagram and wrote: "Happy Anniversary Daniel Weber, you are the best part of my life, my best friend and the best father to our children! The greatest part is that our daughter made us our cake."

Take a look at Sunny Leone's post here:

Nisha Kaur Weber often makes appearances on her parents' Instagram profile. Here are some of our favourite posts.

Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber adopted Nisha in 2017. Other than Nisha, the couple are also parents to two sons named Noah and Asher, who were born via surrogacy.

Sunny Leone stepped into the Indian entertainment industry with the television reality show Big Boss Season 5. She has also been a part of films like Jism 2, Hate Story 2, Ragini MMS 2 and Ek Paheli Leela among others.

On the work front, Sunny Leone was last seen in the web-series Karenjit Kaur - The Untold Story of Sunny Leone.

