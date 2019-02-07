Sunny Leone Captions Pic "Why Me?" Twitter Lists Reasons

Sunny Leone frequently shares pictures of herself with engaging captions on social media

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: February 07, 2019 12:50 IST
Sunny Leone Captions Pic 'Why Me?' Twitter Lists Reasons

Sunny Leone shared this picture. (Image courtesy: Twitter)


New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Fans came up with several compliments for Sunny Leone
  2. "Because you are gorgeous," wrote one fan
  3. Sunny Leone is simultaneously filming Veeramadevi and Rangeela

Seen Sunny Leone's "Why Me?" Twitter post yet? Well, the 37-year-old actress, who frequently shares pictures of herself with engaging captions (more about that later), tweeted a photo of herself seated in a crowd with a bewildered expression as if she wasn't expecting to be singled out. Sunny Leone captioned the picture: "Why Meeeeee!!!??? (sic)" and her Twitter users came up with several reasons. "Because you are gorgeous," wrote one fan while another added, "Because you are the most beautiful in the world." Sunny Leone shared the same post on Instagram, where too she was showered with compliments.

Take a look at Sunny Leone's post:

 

 

And here some of the reasons her fans came up with:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sunny Leone has a penchant for posting pictures of herself with captions which will make you ROFL. Here are some examples:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Because of the above posts, we concur with this Twitter user:

 

 

Sunny Leone became a household name after participating in Bigg Boss 7. She signed her first Bollywood project - Jism 2 - with Pooja Bhatt on the show. Sunny Leone has starred in films like Ragini MMS 2, Jackpot, Kuch Kuch Locha Hai and Beiimaan Love. She is best known for featuring in songs such as Baby Doll, Laila Main Laila, Pink Lips and Trippy Trippy.

Sunny Leone was last seen in Tera Intezaar and she's currently filming Rangeela (her Malayalam film debut) and Tamil film Veeramadevi.

Sunny Leone is also known for hosting MTV Splitsvilla.

