Viral Pic Of Sunny Leone And Mammootty Taken Off Facebook After Sexist Memes

This photo of Sunny Leone, Mammootty is crazy viral (courtesy ajuvarghese)

Highlights Aju Varghese took down the viral pic from Facebook It still remains on his Twitter and Instagram accounts Sunny Leone features in a dance number in Mammootty's film

Only those living under a rock must have missed the crazy viral photo of Sunny Leone and Mammootty from the sets of Madura Raja. Posted by actor Aju Varghese (who also stars in the film) on his social media accounts, the photo garnered lewd and sexist comments from a section of the Internet, following which it was taken down from Facebook, reports The News Minute. The viral photo was even made in to inappropriate memes, which are too vile to be reproduced here. Aju Varghese, however, retained the photo on his Twitter and Instagram accounts, on which the comments appear to be filtered out. He had originally captioned it as "Akka with Ikka", which translated into "sister with brother."

In the photo, Sunny Leone and Mammootty can be seen sharing a light moment from what appears to be the shoot of an item number for the upcoming action film Madura Raja.

While the comments were not directed at particularly Sunny Leone this time, the actress has often been the subject of brutal trolling in the past. She was heavily criticised by a section of her Instafam after posting a family photo, also featuring her daughter Nisha, on Father's Day - she was asked to "dress motherly."

Last year, there was massive outrage over a series of distasteful tweets from filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma about Sunny Leone on Women's Day, one of which read: "I wish all the women in the world give men as much happiness as Sunny Leone gives." In 2016, Sunny Leone was hailed for the way she held her own during a sexist TV interview that focussed on her career as an adult film star.

Madura Raja features Mammootty in the titular role and is directed by Vysakh. Sunny Leone will be making her full-fledged debut in the Malayalam film industry with her multilingual project Veeramadevi. In Bollywood, she has featured in special dance numbers such as Laila Mein Laila, Pink Lips, Baby Doll and Chaar Botal Vodka.