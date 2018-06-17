Sunny Leone Trolled For Pic With Daughter Nisha Is Everything That's Wrong With Social Media

Daniel Weber shared a new picture of himself with his wife Sunny Leone and daughter Nisha on Father's Day and social media trolls just couldn't stop themselves. Daniel, who is also Sunny's manager, shared the post of the trio in a relaxed moment with his Instafam. They received several compliments and some negative comments, which are too vile to be reproduced here. A section of the Internet though it was an inappropriate picture and schooled Sunny Leone for it. But her fans took care of the haters and wrote in support of the parents. "How to dress motherly? There is no answer... You trollers are idiot. Why are you so judgmental?" read one comment. Another Instagram user added: "This picture is perfect on so many levels. Love and best wishes from my side to #NishaKaur, Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber. So happy to see this wonderful family together."
Here's Daniel's post on Father's Day:
The picture appears to be from a recent photoshoot, a picture of which Daniel shared a few days ago. That one featured Daniel with his twin boys Noah and Asher:
Meanwhile, Sunny Leone also shared a picture of the family of five on Sunday to wish Daniel Weber Father's Day. She wrote: "The Man... the Father... the husband... the friend... the one that holds us together, given us the best life and infinite amount of love! We love you Papa! Love - Nisha, Asher Noah and me. Happy Father's Day."
Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber adopted Nisha from an orphanage in Latur, Maharashtra last year. Eight months after they welcomed Nisha into their lives, Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber announced the arrival of their twins via surrogacy.
Sunny Leone recently filmed a biographical web-series, titled Karenjit Kaur - The Untold Story of Sunny Leone, which will release soon.