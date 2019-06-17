Sunny Leone's Post For 'Best Husband Ever' Daniel Weber Will Melt Your Heart

Sunny Leone with Daniel Weber. (Image courtesy: sunnyleone)

If Sunny Leone's latest Instagram post doesn't melt your heart, we don't know what will. Just like many other celebrities, the 38-year-old actress also shared a Father's Day greeting but her wish was a little different and it absolutely stole our hearts. Sunny shared a picture collage on her Instagram profile, which comprised pictures of her husband Daniel Weber along with their kids Nisha, Noah and Asher. Sunny wrote an extensive caption along with the post, which read, "Our lives are beautiful because you are in it. Our lives are safe because you protect us. Our lives are grand because you give us your whole heart. Every day you love us and protect us and help us become a better version of ourselves.I love you so much baby and happy father's day to the best dad and husband ever. Our lives have light because of you."

Needless to say, Daniel loved Sunny's post and he flooded the comments section with several heart and rose emojis. Take a look at Sunny Leone's post here:

Sunny's expression of love for Daniel was not just confined to social media PDA. We also learnt from Daniel's Instagram posts that he received a bouquet at every hour of the day, which were sent by (no points for guessing) Sunny Leone. "Today felt so special. A beautiful note on each bouquet of flowers. Every hour, all day long the flowers kept coming. I don't deserve this at all but it sure feels great. Thank you Sunny Leone. You are the one that deserves this every day, all day," wrote Daniel Weber.

Check out his post here:

Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber celebrated their 8th wedding anniversary this year. The couple are parents to three-year-old Nisha, who they adopted in 2017, and two sons named Noah and Asher, who were born via surrogacy.