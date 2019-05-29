Sunny Leone Says That The Southern Film Industry Will Help Her 'Grow'

Sunny Leone shared this image. (Image courtesy: sunnyleone)

Actress Sunny Leone, who is foraying into the southern film industry with movies like Rangeela and Veeramadevi, believes it will help her grow.

"Nothing is tough when you enjoy doing it or are passionate about the same. South industry will definitely help me grow," Sunny told IANS.

"Being able to learn about a new culture is something that I like and enjoy a lot," added the actress.

On the Bollywood front, the 38-year-old has been roped in for a horror-comedy called Coca Cola.

She says there's room for all genres.

"Today, content sells and if it's good, people will bite into it. So, there is room for every genre and an audience for the same."