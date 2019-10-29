Sunny Leone's Pool Pics From Dubai Are Giving Us Serious Vacation Envy

Sunny Leone shared this picture. (Image courtesy: sunnyleone)

Sunny Leone is living her best life in Dubai and pictures from her holiday are making the Internet jealous. The actress took off to Dubai vacation recently with her husband Daniel Weber and she is now adding stunning photos from her holiday to her Instagram diaries. In her latest postcard-worthy picture, Sunny Leone can be seen having a gala time in a bikini in a pool. She captioned the post: "Last one of pool/water time. It looks like a postcard!" Sharing another picture from the vacation, in which she can be seen posing with Daniel Weber, Sunny wrote: "Cutie pie!" Check out her posts:

In a separate post, Sunny Leone shared a picture of herself sunbathing in a bikini. It wouldn't be wrong to say that her photograph is setting the Internet on fire. Posting the photo, Sunny mentioned that she Instagrammed it because her husband "liked it more." So do we, Sunny Leone. "You know! Weber liked this one more," she wrote.

Sunny Leone often delights her fans by sharing amazing pictures of herself and her family on social media. On Diwali (October 27), she posted a really adorable family picture, in which she could be seen posing with her husband and her daughter Nisha Kaur. Take a look:

And here are some other pictures of Sunny Leone with her family that we have handpicked for you:

On the work front, Sunny Leone made her debut in the Indian entertainment industry with the fifth season of the TV reality show Bigg Boss. She went on to features in several films such as Hate Story 2, Ragini MMS 2, Jism 2 and Ek Paheli Leela. She will next be seen in a song in Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Athiya Shetty's film Motichoor Chaknachoor, which is slated to release on November 15.

