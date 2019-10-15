More Pics From Sunny Leone's Daughter Nisha Kaur Weber's Birthday Party

Inside Nisha Kaur Weber's birthday party.

Highlights Nisha Kaur Weber celebrated her 4th birthday on Monday Rannvijay Singha and Sunny Leone co-host Splitsvilla 12 Prianka Singha also posted pictures from Nisha's birthday

Sunny Leone's daughter Nisha Kaur Weber's Frozen-themed birthday party was all things nice. Just when we thought that pictures from her birthday party couldn't get any better, we came across more pictures from the celebrations. The entire Weber family was dressed in white outfits and they happily posed for the shutterbugs. TV show host and actor Rannvijay Singha and his wife Prianka posted more photographs from Nisha's birthday celebrations. In the pictures, Rannvijay's daughter Kainaat, can be seen hugging the birthday girl. Sharing a set of adorable pictures on Instagram, Prianka wrote: "Happy Birthday to our little princess Nisha. We love you. Thank you for having us at the best Frozen party ever."

Take a look at the pictures here:

Inside Nisha's birthday party. The Weber family was dressed in white outfits. Birthday girl Nisha photographed with Daniel Weber. We also got a glimpse of Noah and Asher.

Here's what Prianka Singha posted:

Meanwhile, Rannvijay Singha, who co-hosts Splitsvilla 12 along with Sunny Leone, also wished the birthday girl on Instagram. He wrote: "Happy birthday dear Nisha. You are so loving and caring and everyone around you is lucky to have you in their lives. Lots of love from Kainaat, Prianka Singha and me."

Check out the post here:

On Monday, both Sunny Leone and Daniel Webergave us a sneak peek into their daughter's birthday party. Sunny Leone wrote: "Happy birthday to my little angel Nisha Kaur Weber. You are the light in our day and are an angel from God. Happy birthday baby girl."

Daniel Weber's birthday post for Nisha was equally adorable. "My gift from God - Nisha Kaur Weber. Love you more than I can ever explain. Happy Birthday baby love," he wrote.

Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber welcomed Nisha into their lives in the year 2017. They adopted her from an orphanage in Maharashtra. The couple are also parents to two sons named Noah and Asher, who were born via surrogacy.

