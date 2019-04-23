How Sunny Leone Sassed Troll Who Said 'An Adult Star's Retirement Plan Is Bollywood'

Sunny Leone with her husband Daniel Weber (courtesy sunnyleone )

Guess who just chatted with Arbaaz Khan on his show Quick Heal Pinch? It's none other than Sunny Leone, who opened up about how she deals with social media trolling and also responded to some brutal comments in her usual sassy manner. Following the format of the show, Sunny had to read out a few nasty comments on her social media posts and the first one she stumbled upon is a troll saying: "A porn star's retirement plan is Indian film industry." Reacting to the troll, Sunny said: "I love my retirement plan except I am not doing nothing... I am working every single day." Sunny Leone, who started her career as an adult film star when 19, made her Bollywood debut with 2012's Jism 2, a year after she participated in reality TV show Bigg Boss.

Next up was a troll commenting on Sunny Leone's career switch: "Sunny Leone anticipated porn ban and wisely shifted her career. Indeed a visionary." Reacting to this troll, Sunny kept calm and said she's come a long way since then: "Every single personal takes decisions that best for them at the moment. My decisions were best for me at the moment. Have I evolved? Absolutely, have I moved on? Absolutely."

The strongest of Sunny Leone's response was when a troll said: "Family business probably is the last thing Sunny Leone will ever suggest her children as a career option." Sunny Leone, who owns a cosmetic line named Star Struck, laughed it out and said: "Yeah probably, why would I want to do that? But if they want to be in the Indian film industry, I think that would be a great thing or if my daughter wanted to continue and run a cosmetic line or the perfume line that I just launched... I think that would be a great family business."

Sunny Leone and her husband Daniel Weber are parents to - Nisha Kaur Weber, 2, whom they adopted in 2017 and twin sons Noah and Asher Weber, who were born via surrogacy last year.

You can watch Sunny Leone and Arbaaz Khan's chat here:

In Bollywood, Sunny Leone has starred in films such as Ek Paheli Leela and Hate Story 2. She's also made special appearances in songs such as Laila Main Laila from Raees and Piya More from Baadshaho. She currently features on a web-series titled Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story Of Sunny Leone, which is based on her life.

