'Safe Is The New Cool,' Writes Sunny Leone In Post On Coronavirus

Sunny Leone's latest Instagram entry comes with a special message for her fans. The actress shared a picture of herself and her husband Daniel Weber from an airport, in which she urged her fans to take proper preventive measures to stay safe from the coronavirus, which has killed over 130 people and affected at least 6,000 others in China. In the pictures, Sunny and Daniel can be seen wearing masks. "Safe is the new cool! Don't be ignorant about what is happening around you or think the coronavirus can't affect you. Be smart and be safe," wrote the actress. Daniel shared the same photograph on his Instagram profile and he captioned it: "It's cooler to be safe. Airports are the fastest way to catch the insane coronavirus. Don't be an idiot. Be safe."

Meanwhile, Daniel shared a video of Sunny's team from the airport and he wrote: "Team that stays safe is a team that keeps moving together. Don't be a fool and think you are too smart to get infected. Read and educate yourselves. Waiting for the India Ministry of Health to mandate airports and government workers to practice safety and help educate people."

The virus which has killed over 130 people and affected at least 6,000, has spread to more than 15 countries since it emerged out of Wuhan (in China) late last year. As per the World Health Organisation, the common symptoms comprise fever, cough and breathing difficulties.

On the work front, Sunny Leone was last seen as a host in the TV reality show Splitsvilla. Sunny Leone stepped into the Indian entertainment industry with the television reality show Big Boss Season 5. She has featured in Bollywood films like Jism 2, Hate Story 2, Ragini MMS 2 and Ek Paheli Leela among others.