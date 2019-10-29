Sunny Leone Responds After Being Called Out For 'Stealing' An Artist's Original Work

Sunny Leone shared this image. (Image courtesy: sunnyleone)

Sunny Leone, who is busy holidaying with her husband Daniel Weber in Dubai, became the unwilling center of controversy after Diet Sabya's latest Instagram post called-out the actress for "stealing an artist's original work" without giving the due credit. The Instagram account, which is popularly known for exposing designer rip-offs, summed up the actress' decision to auction it as "dirty." However, the post caught Sunny Leone's attention, who responded to the post immediately. Replying on the comments section, Sunny Leone explained that she did "not claim to come up" with the original idea. She stated that she was given a photograph and that she merely "painted a piece of art that I saw and loved." Speaking of the cause associated with the aforementioned piece of art, Sunny said, "It should be taken as a compliment as it was being donated to cancer patients for charity."

Here's what Sunny Leone wrote: "Hello! Just to give you the correct information, I was given a photograph of this piece of art. I then decided to paint it. At no time did I claim to come up with the idea. I simply painted a piece of art that I saw and loved. It should be taken as a compliment as it was being donated to cancer patients for charity. Nothing more and nothing less. Sorry, you don't like the version that I choose to create while helping children in need. The painting was not about you or me. It was about trying to help. Best of luck. Keep creating."

A screenshot of Sunny Leone's comment on Diet Sabya's post.

The post shared by Diet Sabya featured a collage of the original painting created by an artist named Malika Favre juxtaposed with a picture of Sunny Leone standing next to her rendition of the painting. The caption on Diet Sabya's post read, "We are all for charity, but stealing an artist's original work - without credit - and auctioning it off for charity (as your own) is just dirty. Left: original by Malika Favre; right: w** by Sunny Leone."

Earlier this month, Sunny Leone posted an image with the artwork that she recreated and she captioned the post: "Finally done! Giving this one for auction to help raise money for cancer. In loving memory of those who are no longer with us! With each brush stroke I thought of you and how much I will miss you. Love you."

On the work front, Sunny Leone will next be seen in a song in Motichoor Chaknachoor, which features Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Athiya Shetty in the lead roles.

