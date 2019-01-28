Divyanka Tripathi Slams Insta Account As 'Harsh' After Being Called Out For Sabyasachi Rip-Off

Divyanka Tripathi shared this photo (courtesy divyankatripathidahiya)

TV star Divyanka Tripathi featured in a recent post on Diet Sabya's Instagram, which bluntly pointed out how similar a belt she wore is to the Bengal Tiger belts from Sabyasachi's signature collection. The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress was quick to spot the feature on Diet Sabya (an anonymous but verified Instagram account known for exposing designer rip-offs) and responded with a sternly-worded comment. While she admitted to the "fashion crime," Divyanka lashed out at Diet Sabya for "being inhuman and harsh". "My genuine ignorance may be a big fashion crime for you but you guys definitely have the guts to be rude to another level. Thanks for pointing out the mistake, no thanks for being inhuman and harsh," she wrote in the comments section.

Diet Sabya's Instagram post featured a collage of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (sporting the original Sabyasachi belt) and a photo shared by Divyanka recently. "Y'all will often tell us not to blame the celebrity, but you've to live under a giant rock to not know that this is an iconic Sabyasachi belt," read the caption. In her own post, Divyanka had credited a label named Rimayu for her accessories - she had paired the belt with an ivory and gold long dress. "A simple dress can enhance your elegance and classy accessories can lift up the look. Just plan how you want to look for the event and work your way around it," read her caption.

On Monday, Divyanka shared the screenshot of an Instagram user's comment slamming the "shallow and snide" post about her. "Sorry guys! I truly wanted to forget yesterday's episode when I was slammed and humiliated (by an Insta profile and it's followers) for wearing a belt slightly similar to a branded piece (which I was of course unaware of)," read a part of Divyanka's caption.

Variations of the signature Sabyasachi belts with the Royal Bengal design is a big hit with Bollywood celebrities - Anushka Sharma paired one with her lehenga last year for her wedding reception in Mumbai. Aishwarya styled the belt separately with a saree and a dress for collaborative photoshoot for L'oreal and Sabyasachi. More recently, Deepika Padukone accessorised her Sabyasachi lehenga with a Bengal Tiger designed belt for the post-wedding party hosted by Ranveer Singh's sister Ritika Bhavnani.

Divyanka Tripathi is best known for her roles in TV shows such as Banu Main Teri Dulhan and Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, in which she plays the lead role.