Sunny Leone 'Sleeps All Day,' Reveals Husband Daniel Weber In This Hilarious Clip

This story is about the little known secrets of Sunny Leone that we recently got know, all thanks to her husband Daniel Weber. On Monday, the actress shared a hilarious video of Daniel Weber, in which he can be seen praising her cooking skills and her contribution to household chores but while he was doing it, he secretly revealed a different story via placards. In the clip, Daniel speaks about his equation with sunny, how she's helping him with everything, including "laundry and mopping" and how she is "cooking all kinds of things" during the coronavirus lockdown. Meanwhile, he shows several placards to the camera, the texts on which read: "She sleeps all day," "She's driving me crazy," "her cooking sucks," "she's so lazy," "she lives in pyjamas," and "she takes selfies all day." LOL. At the end of the clip, Sunny, who was unaware of what Daniel was actually telling her fans, joins him and greets her Instafam adorably.

Sharing the video, Sunny wrote that she will soon post a video to show what her husband does all day as an act of revenge. She captioned her post like this: "Hmmm...just saw this! Tomorrow I will show you what Daniel Weber is really doing all day! Revenge! It's on!"

Check out the video here:

Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber are parents to daughter Nisha and twin boys Noah and Asher. The actress never misses a chance to delight her fans by sharing fun-filled videos of herself. Previously, she taught her fans how to make emergency masks in just 30 seconds and added a dash of humour to her post by using diapers and spider-man masks as face masks. She wrote: "When you have just 30 secs to make an emergency face mask during an evacuation! Just here to bring a little sunshine and humor to the stressful lockdown we all are facing! Keep safe and be smart! Love you all!"

On the work front, Sunny Leone was last seen as a host in the TV reality show Splitsvilla.