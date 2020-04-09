Sunny Leone's Husband Daniel Weber Made This Promise On Wedding Anniversary

"Thank you for dealing with me every day," wrote Daniel

Sunny Leone's Husband Daniel Weber Made This Promise On Wedding Anniversary

Sunny with Daniel. (courtesy: dirty99)

Highlights

  • "Happy to at least have a glass of wine with you tonight," wrote Daniel
  • "Promise you a more romantic date when you are not locked up," he added
  • Sunny and Daniel are parents to Noah, Asher and Nisha
New Delhi:

Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber managed to make their wedding anniversary romantic, despite the lockdown. On Thursday, Daniel Weber shared a picture from his and Sunny's low-key anniversary celebrations at home and accompanied it with a super cute caption. "Happy anniversary to Sunny Leone! Happy to at least have a glass of wine with you tonight. Promise you a more romantic date when you are not locked up with me against your will. Love you baby. I would say, thank you for dealing with me every day but you actually have no choice," wrote Daniel.

Take a look at the post here:

Sunny and Daniel frequently make appearances on each other's Instagram profiles. A few days ago, the couple shared a video of themselves dancing to Justin Timberlake's song Can't Stop The Feel. "Trying to keep spirits high with a little Justin Timberlake. My children have been locked up in our building for many days now. Daniel Weber and I trying to do our best every day. Daniel's dancing is the best! LOL," Sunny captioned the post.

Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber welcomed Noah and Asher into their lives in 2018. They were born via surrogacy. The couple are also parents to a daughter named Nisha, who they had adopted from an orphanage in Maharashtra.

On the work front, Sunny Leone was last seen as a host in the TV reality show Splitsvilla. Sunny Leone stepped into the Indian entertainment industry with the television reality show Bigg Boss Season 5. She has featured in Bollywood films like Jism 2, Hate Story 2, Ragini MMS 2 and Ek Paheli Leela among others.

Comments
Sunny LeoneDaniel WeberSunny Leone and Daniel Weber

Track Coronavirus pandemic in India and get the latest COVID-19 news from around the world on ndtv.com/coronavirus

Watch Live News:

nd-india
your daily newsletter
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com