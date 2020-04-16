Sunny Leone Has A Pocket Full Of 'Sunshine.' See Her ROFL Instagram Post

Sunny Leone shared this image. (courtesy: sunnyleone)

Sunny Leone shared a humour-infused post on her Instagram profile on Thursday. The actress posted a set of multiple pictures, each with a different kind of face mask. She explained the backstory behind the pictures in her caption and wrote: "When you have just 30 seconds to make an emergency face mask during evacuation. Just here to bring a little sunshine and humour to the stressful lockdown we all are facing. Keep safe and be smart. Love you all." She signed off the post with the hashtag #LockedUpWithSunny.

Last month, Sunny and her husband Daniel shared a video of themselves dancing to Justin Timberlake's song Can't Stop The Feel. "Trying to keep spirits high with a little Justin Timberlake. My children have been locked up in our building for many days now. Daniel Weber and I trying to do our best every day. Daniel's dancing is the best! LOL," Sunny captioned the post.

Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber welcomed Noah and Asher into their lives in 2018. They were born via surrogacy. The couple are also parents to a daughter named Nisha, who they had adopted from an orphanage in Maharashtra.

On the work front, Sunny Leone was last seen as a host in the TV reality show Splitsvilla. Sunny Leone stepped into the Indian entertainment industry with the television reality show Bigg Boss Season 5. She has featured in Bollywood films like Jism 2, Hate Story 2, Ragini MMS 2 and Ek Paheli Leela among others.