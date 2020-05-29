Sunny Leone's Los Angeles Life Is Filled With Farm Fresh Veg And Walks In The Park

Sunny Leone shared this photo (courtesy sunnyleone)

Highlights "Went to the farm today with Daniel Weber," wrote Sunny

Sunny shared a bunch of photos from her day at the farm

Sunny and Daniel flew to Los Angeles earlier this month

Sunny Leone and her husband Daniel Weber, who flew to Los Angeles with their kids earlier this month, spent a day picking fresh vegetables at a farm. On her Instagram, Sunny shared a few glimpses of her day at California's Underwood Family Farms, which is known for its fresh produce. "Went to the farm today with Daniel Weber. We are now picking our own veggies straight from mother earth! Great day," wrote Sunny. She can be seen posing with husband Daniel in one of the photos while in another, she flashes the victory sign while posing in the farm gardens. Daniel also shared a few snippets of the day on his feed.

Here's when Sunny and Daniel went veggie shopping to a farm:

Earlier, Sunny Leone, shielding her face with a face mask, was spotted chilling in Los Angeles' Descanso Gardens. "Practising social distancing at Descanso Gardens. Great way to get some fresh air and see the beauty of nature," she wrote. Sunny was joined by her husband on her quick trip.

Sunny moved to Los Angeles just in time to celebrate her birthday in the Californian city. She shared the news with a Mother's Day post on Instagram and wrote that she decided to fly out of Mumbai for the safety of her three kids: "In life when you have children your own priorities and well being takes the back seat. Both Daniel and I had the opportunity to take our children where we felt they would be safer against this invisible killer 'corona virus' - our home away from home and secret garden in Los Angeles."

Sunny celebrated her 39th birthday on May 13.

Sunny and Daniel adopted daughter Nisha Kaur Weber in 2017. Their twin sons Noah and Asher Weber were born via surrogacy last year.