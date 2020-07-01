What's Keeping Sunny Leone Busy In Los Angeles These Days

Sunny Leone photographed with a few performers. (courtesy lunashabollywoodcompany)

Sunny Leone, who is currently staying in Los Angeles with her husband Daniel Weber and their kids Noah, Asher and Nisha, is back at work. On Wednesday, the actress shared a video from her rehearsal with an LA based dance company Lunasha Bollywood Company. In the video, the actress can be seen dancing with a few performers to her song Baby Doll from Ragini MMS 2. Tagging the dancers in her video, Sunny wrote: "Masks on and rehearsal time. Work mode."

Meanwhile, the company announced their association with Sunny Leone by sharing multiple pictures and videos with the actress. "So blessed to work with the amazing Sunny Leone and the Lunasha team after such a long break! (We still kept it safe with our masks though)," read the caption on the post.

Explaining why she and her family had to move to Los Angeles during the coronavirus pandemic, Sunny, in an interview with Times Of India earlier, said, "Personally, I was sad to leave Mumbai, and trust me, I didn't want to leave, which is why it took us so long to decide to come here. However, it was important for us to be around Daniel's mother and his family. Like everyone else, they wanted to be with their loved ones."

Sunny Leone was last seen as a host in the TV reality show Splitsvilla. She stepped into the Indian entertainment industry with the television reality show Bigg Boss Season 5. She has featured in Bollywood films like Jism 2, Hate Story 2, Ragini MMS 2 and Ek Paheli Leela among others.