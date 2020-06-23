Nothing To See Here. Just Sunny Leone Getting To Swim In Los Angeles. We're Jealous

Sunny Leone shared this photo. (Image courtesy: sunnyleone)

Sunny Leone, who is currently living in Los Angeles, loves making a splash in a pool and her latest post on Instagarm just proves it. The actress, on Tuesday, visited a friend of hers and guess what they did? The duo beat the summer heat by going for a swim. Sunny posted a picture, in which the actress and her friend can be seen twinning in black swimsuits. Sunny looks stunning as she poses for the camera while soaking up the sun. Like always, her picture is burning up the Internet. Sharing the photo, Sunny wrote: "With my very close friend Nuria Contreras. Thanks for having all of us over! So nice to go swimming! Love you!" Check out her post here:

Sunny Leone moved to Los Angeles last month, just in time to celebrate her birthday in the Californian city. She shared the news with her fans on Mother's Day and said that she decided to fly out of Mumbai for the safety of her three kids. "In life when you have children your own priorities and well being takes the back seat. Both Daniel and I had the opportunity to take our children where we felt they would be safer against this invisible killer 'corona virus' - our home away from home and secret garden in Los Angeles," she wrote in the caption of her Mother's Day post.

Since then, Sunny Leone has been filling up her Instagram diaries with sun-kissed pictures of herself and her family - husband Daniel Weber and kids - chilling in Los Angeles. Take a look:

Sunny Leone is best-known for her performances in songs such as Baby Doll, Laila Main Laila, Desi Look, and Saiyaan Superstar. She's also worked in films such as Kuch Kuch Locha Hai, One Night Stand and Beiimaan Love.