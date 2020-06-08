What Sunny Leone And Daniel Weber Did On A Beautiful Day In Los Angeles

Sunny Leone shared this image. (courtesy L: sunnyleone)

Sunny Leone, who is currently in Los Angeles with husband Daniel Weber and their kids Noah, Asher and Nisha, shared a picture with Daniel and it is super adorable. Sunny, on Monday, Instagrammed a picture with Daniel where they can be seen smiling for the camera. The picture, which seems to be from their day's stroll in the neighbourhood, perfectly captures Sunny and Daniel's mood. Sharing the picture, Sunny Leone referred to Tom Hanks' 2019 biographical drama A Beautiful Day In The Neighbourhood and captioned it as, "It's a beautiful day in the neighbourhood with Daniel Weber." Take a look:

During her stay in Los Angeles, Sunny Leone visited a park and farm with her family. Sharing the pictures, Sunny wrote, "Went to the farm today with Daniel Weber. We are now picking our own veggies straight from mother earth! Great day!" Take a look:

Sunny Leone also took her daughter Nisha for her "first riding lesson." "She looks like a little mini pro already. Good Job Nisha...So proud of you," wrote Sunny Leone.

Recently in an interview with Times Of India, Sunny Leone said that she wishes to return to Mumbai as soon as possible. Sunny told TOI, "Like I said, I did not want to leave my Mumbai home at all. The plan to return to India is based on when international flights resume, normally. As soon we can fly back, we will. We want to be on the next flight to India."

Sunny Leone got married to Daniel Weber in January, 2011. They are parents to daughter Nisha and twin sons Noah and Asher.

Sunny Leone was last seen in the 2019 comedy-drama Arjun Patiala where she shared screen space with Varun Sharma, Diljit Dosanjh and Kriti Sanon. She has films such as Koka Kola and Helen to look forward to.