Sunny Leone And Family Found A Place To Visit And Also 'Keep Away From People'

Sunny Leone, who is currently in Los Angeles with husband Daniel Weber and their kids Noah, Asher and Nisha, shared a picture of her day out with her family and it is super adorable. Sunny Leone, who was looking for somewhere to visit with her family where they can socially distance, finally found a place - Lake Balboa, a district in the San Fernando valley region of the city of Los Angeles, California. Sharing the pictures, Sunny Leone wrote, "So much fun finding a new place to take the kids and keep them away from people. Daniel Weber, good job baby finding this place! Lake Balboa." In one of the pictures, Sunny Leone and husband Daniel Weber can be seen smiling with all their hearts for the camera, while in another shot, Sunny Leone can be seen posing for the camera in a face mask. Take a look at Sunny Leone's pictures here:

Sunny Leone keeps treating her Instafam to adorable pictures of herself with her family. A few days ago, Sunny Leone shared a picture with Daniel where they can be seen smiling for the camera. The picture, which seemed to be from their day's stroll in the neighbourhood, perfectly captured Sunny and Daniel's mood. "It's a beautiful day in the neighbourhood with Daniel Weber," wrote Sunny Leone. Take a look:

During her stay in Los Angeles, Sunny Leone visited a park and farm with her family. Sharing the pictures, Sunny wrote, "Went to the farm today with Daniel Weber. We are now picking our own veggies straight from mother earth! Great day!" Take a look:

Recently in an interview with Times Of India, Sunny Leone said that she wants to return to Mumbai as soon as possible. Sunny told TOI, "Like I said, I did not want to leave my Mumbai home at all. The plan to return to India is based on when international flights resume, normally. As soon we can fly back, we will. We want to be on the next flight to India."

Sunny Leone got married to Daniel Weber in January, 2011. They are parents to daughter Nisha and twin sons Noah and Asher.

Sunny Leone's last theatrical release was the 2019 comedy-drama Arjun Patiala where she shared screen space with Varun Sharma, Diljit Dosanjh and Kriti Sanon. She has films such as Koka Kola and Helen to look forward to.