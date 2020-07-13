Sunny Leone Is Giving Us A California Beach Tour, One Pic At A Time

Sunny Leone shared this photo (courtesy sunnyleone)

Actress Sunny Leone, who shifted to Los Angeles with her family in May, is an absolute beach bum. Sunny, who strictly practised social distancing when she was in Mumbai, is also doing the same in California, with occasional visits to the beach. Sunny, who often adds memories to her beach diaries, posted fresh entries from a California beach, saying the combination of being by the sea and yet social distancing is the best life ever. "Social distancing at the beach! Can't get any better than this! California love," Sunny captioned a photo of herself, adorable in blue swimwear and crop top. For a selfie with her husband Daniel Weber, Sunny wrote: "In the sunshine with this hottie." Aww, how cute is that?

Here are a few pages from Sunny Leone's "California Love" diaries:

Last week, Sunny and Daniel were also accompanied by their "little nuggets" - their three kids - to their beach outing. Sunny and Daniel adopted daughter Nisha Kaur Weber in 2017. Their twin sons Noah and Asher Weber were born via surrogacy last year. The photo of Nisha, Noah and Asher in colour coordinated baby swimwear is the cutest thing you'll see today.

Here's Sunny Leone from just a random trip to the beach:

Sunny moved to Los Angeles just in time to celebrate her birthday in the Californian city. She shared the news with a Mother's Day post on Instagram and wrote that she decided to fly out of Mumbai for the safety of her three kids: "In life when you have children your own priorities and well being takes the back seat. Both Daniel and I had the opportunity to take our children where we felt they would be safer against this invisible killer 'corona virus' - our home away from home and secret garden in Los Angeles."

Sunny Leone is known for starring in songs such as Laila Main Laila, Desi Look, Saiyaan Superstar and Baby Doll.