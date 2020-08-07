Sunny Leone's Kids Nisha, Asher And Noah Met Fire-Fighters And Took This Cute Pic

Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber with their kids (courtesy sunnyleone)

Highlights Sunny Leone shared pics from her recent outing with her kids

Sunny's kids had a great time learning about fire safety

"Some things in life are priceless," wrote Sunny

Sunny Leone, her husband Daniel Weber and their kids - daughter Nisha and sons Asher and Noah - had an interesting outing recently. The couple took the kids to the Los Angeles Fire Department to thank the fire-fighters for their service to the community. In her Instagram stories, Sunny Leone said that the kids took cupcakes for the fire-fighters and also shared glimpses of Nisha, Asher and Noah participating in fire safety activities at the fire station. "Can't thank them enough for teaching the kids about fire safety and also making them so happy. Some things in life are priceless and this moment was one of them. Selfless community helpers showing kindness to our family! Thank you station 88," Sunny Leone wrote on Instagram along with an adorable family photo.

Nisha, Asher and Noah as cute little fire-fighters will make your day:

On Raksha Bandhan earlier this week, Sunny Leone shared photos from the siblings' Rakhi celebrations. Nisha also tied a Rakhi to dad Daniel Weber. "Happy Raksha Bandhan to all our brothers and sisters out there," Sunny captioned the photos.

Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber adopted Nisha in 2017 while Noah and Asher were born via surrogacy in 2018. Celebrating the day when Nisha became part of her family, Sunny wrote: "Today I look at you and I see a glimpse of the strong independent woman you will become. After this year I know you will have many questions but I will be there every step of the way while we figure it out together. I love you Nisha and Happy 'Gotcha' Day. You are the light in our lives and the reason for all our joy everyday!"

In May this year, Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber moved to Los Angeles from Mumbai for the safety of their kids amid the coronavirus pandemic.