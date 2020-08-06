Sunny Leone Shares A Pic Of Her Easy Breezy Lunch Date Look

Sunny Leone shared this photo. (Image courtesy: sunnyleone)

Sunny Leone, who is currently living in Los Angeles with her husband Daniel Weber and kids, stepped outside for a lunch date on Thursday. The actress shared a black and white picture of herself on Instagram and needless to say, her fans totally loved her easy breezy look for her lunch date. In the photograph, Sunny Leone can be seen sitting on a chair at what appears to be a restaurant. She looks beautiful in a striped shirt with neatly tied hair. Sharing the photo, Sunny Leone wrote: "Lunch date!" Her fans soon flooded her post with comments comprising heart emojis. Take a look:

Sunny Leone shifted to Los Angeles with her family in May, just in time to celebrate her birthday, as well as Mother's Day in the Californian city. She has been sharing pictures frequently on social media to show her fans how she has been spending her time in Los Angeles. Her Instagram album comprises pictures from her beach outings and from her farm visits. In one of the pictures, Sunny Leone can also be seen soaking up the sun in California. Check out the aforementioned pictures here:

In terms of work, Sunny Leone, who stepped into the Indian entertainment industry with the television reality show Big Boss Season 5, has worked in several Bollywood films such as Jism 2, Hate Story 2, Ragini MMS 2 and Ek Paheli Leela, to name a few. The actress was last seen as a host in the TV reality show Splitsvilla.