Sunny Leone And Daniel Weber Celebrate The Day Daughter Nisha Joined The Family. See Pics

Sunny Leone and her husband Daniel Weber celebrated the day they became parents to daughter Nisha in a really special way on Thursday. The couple adopted Nisha in 2017 and later in 2018, welcomed two sons named Noah and Asher, who were born via surrogacy. Sharing pictures of herself, Daniel and their kids from a small-together in Log Angeles, Sunny Leone shared a heartwarming note for Nisha, 4, and thanked her for showing them "what real love is." She wrote: "3 years ago, you chose us...us to be your mama and papa...to trust us to take care of you...to show us what real love is. The second I laid eyes on you, I knew you were my daughter. Today, I look at you and I see a glimpse of the strong independent woman you will become."

"After this year, I know you will have many questions but I will be there every step of the way while we figure it out together. I love you Nisha and Happy "Gotcha" Day. You are the light in our lives and the reason for all our joy every day!" she added.

Take a look at Sunny Leone's post:

Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber got the official confirmation letter of Nisha's adoption on June 21, the same day that they were notified about the IVF (In vitro fertilization) transfer of their twins in 2017. The actress, who recently moved to Los Angeles from Mumbai amid the coronavirus outbreak, frequently shares pictures of her kids on social media. Recently, she posted photos from her beach outing that featured her family having a whole lot of fun at the beach.

Sunny Leone stepped into the Indian entertainment industry with the television reality show Big Boss Season 5. She has also been a part of films like Jism 2, Hate Story 2, Ragini MMS 2 and Ek Paheli Leela among others. Sunny Leone was last seen as a host in the TV reality show Splitsvilla.