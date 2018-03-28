What Sunny Leone Said When Asked About Changing Diapers

Highlights
She added that being parents is like an adventurous journey for Sunny and Daniel: "We never had any experience of handling infants. We adopted Nisha when she was 21 months old, so we are new to the infancy stage. But now, we are managing and discovering something new every day," mid-day quoted her as saying.
This is how she announced the news about having welcomed twins:
God's Plan!! June 21st, 2017 was the day @dirrty99 and I found out that we might possible be having 3children within a short amount of time. We planned and tried to have a family and after so many years our family is now complete with Asher Singh Weber, Noah Singh Weber and Nisha Kaur Weber. Our boys were born a few weeks ago but were alive in our hearts and eyes for many years. God planned something so special for us and gave us a large family.We are both the proud parents of three beautiful children. Surprise everyone!
Just so there is no confusion Asher and Noah are our biological children. We chose surrogacy to complete our family many years ago and it's now finally complete :) so happy!— Sunny Leone (@SunnyLeone) March 5, 2018
When asked about if Daniel is on point with his duties as a father, Sunny told mid-day: "He is hands-on as a father. In fact, we sometimes fight about who is going to wake Nisha up, or get her ready," and added that with the arrival of the twins, she's expecting major changes in the household, just like this one: "Now, with the arrival of our two sons, the house is going to be on fire."
Sunny Leone, who has many a times revealed she wanted to expand her family, said that it all happened so quickly - "In eight months, we had three kids." The couple were notified about the IVF transfer of her twins the same day they received confirmation about Nisha's adoption - June 21 last year. "The amazing thing is that Nisha shows empathy towards the twins, it's nice to see her acting as an elder sister," added Sunny.
Sunny Leone is best known for having featured in songs like Baby Doll, Laila Main Laila and Piya More. She was last seen in Tera Intezaar and is also looking forward to her Tamil debut with Veeramadevi.