Raksha Bandhan 2020: Sunny Leone's Kids Nisha, Asher And Noah Will Steal Your Heart All The Way From Los Angeles

Such a cute pic of Sunny Leone and her family (courtesy sunnyleone)

Highlights Sunny shared pics of Nisha tying rakhis to her brothers

Nisha also tied a rakhi to her dad Daniel Weber

Sunny also shared a Raksha Bandhan wish for her fans

Actress Sunny Leone shared adorable family photos from Raksha Bandhan celebrations at her home in Los Angeles and they are guaranteed to steal your heart. The 39-year-old actress moved to Los Angeles with her family in May and has been filling up her Instagram with glimpses of her life in the California city since then. Her new entry is an album of photos from Raksha Bandhan celebrations, featuring her three kids - daughter Nisha and twin sons Asher and Noah. The first photo in Sunny Leone's new post is absolutely cuteness overloaded - Nisha's ear-to-ear smile surely steals the show. "Happy Raksha Bandhan to all our brothers and sisters out there! Love Daniel, Nisha, Asher and Noah and me," Sunny Leone shared this message on behalf of her family.

Here's how Sunny Leone's kids celebrated Rakhi - Nisha also tied a rakhi to dad Daniel Weber. Sunny and Daniel adopted Nisha in 2017. Their Noah and Asher were born via surrogacy in 2018.

Sunny Leone's Instagram is studded with family photos, featuring her three kids. On June 16, Sunny and Daniel celebrated the day Nisha Kaur Weber joined the family: "3 years ago, you chose us...us to be your mama and papa...to trust us to take care of you...to show us what real love is. The second I laid eyes on you, I knew you were my daughter. Today, I look at you and I see a glimpse of the strong independent woman you will become," she wrote.

Ahead of flying out of Mumbai, Sunny Leone shared these posts to show what all she had been doing to keep her kids entertained during the lockdown period.

Sunny Leone is known for starring in songs such as Laila Main Laila, Desi Look, Saiyaan Superstar and Baby Doll.