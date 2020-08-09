Sunny Leone Channelled Her Inner Prankster In Los Angeles And Her Target Was...

Sunny in a still from the video.(courtesy: sunnyleone)

Sunny Leone, who is currently staying in Los Angeles with her husband Daniel Weber, kids Asher, Noah and Nisha, channelled her inner prankster and the results were hilarious. In case you are wondering who her target was, it was none other than her husband Daniel Weber. On Sunday, Sunny shared a video in which she revealed that she was preparing for a friend's birthday party while Daniel was seen enjoying a power nap in the garden. Sunny decided to wake him up and not in an ordinary way. She used a water balloon to scare Daniel and it worked. Sharing the video on Instagram, Sunny wrote: "What can I say? I mean he makes it too easy to do pranks on him! Well maybe he did help which is why he's sleeping! Daniel Weber is a good husband!"

Explaining why she and her family had to move to Los Angeles during the coronavirus pandemic, Sunny, in an interview with Times Of India earlier, said, "Personally, I was sad to leave Mumbai, and trust me, I didn't want to leave, which is why it took us so long to decide to come here. However, it was important for us to be around Daniel's mother and his family. Like everyone else, they wanted to be with their loved ones."

Sunny Leone was last seen as a host in the TV reality show Splitsvilla. She stepped into the Indian entertainment industry with the television reality show Bigg Boss Season 5. She has featured in Bollywood films like Jism 2, Hate Story 2, Ragini MMS 2 and Ek Paheli Leela among others.