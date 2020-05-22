This Is How Mira Rajput Wants Daughter Misha To Be - 'Sassy, Know-It-All'

Mira Rajput shared this image. (courtesy mira.kapoor)

Mira Rajput just gave her Instafam a sneak peek of how she would like her daughter Misha to be - "sassy, know-it-all." Mira, on Friday, shared a picture on her Instagram story with the quote, "One day I will have a sassy, know-it-all daughter and my husband will say she got that from you, and I can't wait." Seems like Mira is in a fun mood. She also tagged her husband Shahid Kapoor in the Instagram story. We would love to know Shahid's reaction to this quote. Mira also shared a dancing emoticon with the story. Take a look:

Mira, who is currently at home with her family due to the nationwide lockdown, keeps sharing snippets of her home diaries on her Instagram profile. A few days ago, Mira trended a great deal for an adorable picture featuring her "coolest birthday party." "Throwback to the coolest birthday party with a day old Zainu and being smothered by a questionably dressed Huz," she captioned the post. Take a look:

Earlier, Mira shared a statement on her Instagram profile where she gave a "shoutout to the kids" for staying indoors. She wrote an elaborate caption, an excerpt of which read, "Love them. Hug them. Ask them how they feel and let them cry if they're not okay. Kiss them. Paint with them and let their clothes and the walls get dirty. Watch their favourite cartoon with them. Snuggle up with them. Give them extra ketchup if they ask for it that day." Take a look:

Mira Rajput got married to Shahid Kapoor in March 2015. They welcomed their daughter Misha in 2016 and son Zain in 2018.

Mira made her acting debut with an advertisement in 2018. Shahid Kapoor, on the other hand, was last seen in the 2019 romantic drama Kabir Singh.