Mira Rajput And Misha's Embroidered Heart Is Making The Internet Swoon

Mira Rajput seems to be spending a lot of quality time with daughter Misha in coronavirus lockdown. Looks like, 3-year-old Misha is also helped her mama Mira in making an embroidered heart on a piece of cloth. On Friday, Mira Kapoor shared the sweetest snippet of their mother-daughter quality time on her Instagram stories and it is making her Instafam swoon. Mira and Misha grabbed a permanent spot on the trends list on Saturday with their "big heart" on a white cloth. Mira shared a picture of an embroidered heart and wrote, "Big love with my little love. With a hand drawn pattern and help on the turns, little hands made the heart with a lot of excitement and filled with a whole lot of love!" Take a look at the picture here:

Screenshot of the Instagram story posted by Mira Rajput.

Mira Rajput, in coronavirus lockdown, keeps sharing snippets of her family time with actor husband Shahid Kapoor, daughter Misha and son Zain on her Instagram profile. A few days back, Mira shared a statement on her Instagram profile where she gave a "shoutout to the kids" for staying indoors. She wrote an elaborate caption, an excerpt of which read, "Love them. Hug them. Ask them how they feel and let them cry if they're not okay. Kiss them. Paint with them and let their clothes and the walls get dirty. Watch their favourite cartoon with them. Snuggle up with them. Give them extra ketchup if they ask for it that day." Take a look:

Mira Rajput got married to Shahid Kapoor in March 2015. They welcomed their daughter Misha in 2016 and son Zain in 2018.

Mira made her acting debut with an advertisement in 2018. Shahid Kapoor, on the other hand, was last seen in the 2019 romantic drama Kabir Singh.