'Revenge Is Sweet': Mira Rajput Shares A Throwback Picture Of Shahid Kapoor

Mira Rajput's "revenge" is not "in the mail" anymore. It has surfaced as a throwback post on Instagram. Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput seem to be having a lot of fun. The couple recently had a revenge game of sorts. On Saturday, Shahid Kapoor shared a video of himself and Mira where he can be seen trying to flirt with her by calling her "sexy." Mira's reaction to Shahid was priceless, she just rolled her eyes. Shahid shared the video on his Instagram profile and Mira dropped a super cute threat in the comments section, "Revenge is in the mail." On Sunday, Mira shared a throwback picture of a magazine cover featuring a young Shahid Kapoor with Rohan Dey and Vatsal Seth. Mira wrote, "Revenge is sweet." But it seems like, Mira's intention of embarrassing Shahid with his throwback picture went in vain. Mira's Instafam flooded the post with comments like "its really sweet" and "cute" among others. Mira's brother-in-law and actor Ishaan Khatter dropped laughter emojis on her post. Take a look:

This is the super adorable video that Shahid shared on Saturday. "We grow wiser and more mature with each passing day in quarantine," wrote Shahid. Take a look:

The couple keep sharing adorable snippets of their home diaries on their Instagram profile. While Mira was busy rummaging through dust-caked albums for fishing out the throwback picture, Shahid shared a loved-up picture of himself with Mira. In the monochrome picture, the couple can be seen posing for the camera as they smile with all their hearts. Take a look:

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput got married in July, 2015. They welcomed their daughter Misha in 2016 and their son Zain in 2018.

On the professional front, Shahid was last seen in the 2019 romantic-drama Kabir Singh. The 39-year-old actor has Gowtham Tinnanuri's sports drama Jersey in the pipeline. In Jersey, Shahid will share screen space with Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur.