Things Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh Are Doing To Make Their Wedding Picture Perfect

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh in Mumbai

Highlights Deepika and Ranveer's wedding dates are November 15-16 Deepika's family will reportedly wear Sabyasachi outfits Deepika and Ranveer will reportedly wear colour coordinated outfits

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh wants it to be a picture perfect wedding, it appears. As per a Filmfare report, the couple have not just opted for colour coordinated outfits for themselves but want each and every element of their wedding to be in accordance with the theme. They have even reportedly decided colour palettes for the uniforms of the attendants. "The waiters for the wedding functions have been provided with specific colour palettes for their uniforms to match with the theme of the ceremonies," stated a recent report in Filmfare. Meanwhile, Sabyasachi is said to be the designated designer not just for the bride-to-be but also for her family members - "All of Deepika's side of the family will be wearing Sabyasachi outfits for the same," read the report.

Last week, a post on celebrated designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee's Instagram account appeared to hint that the star-bride's wedding outfit will be hand-picked piece from his studio. An old photo of Deepika, draped in a saree from Sabyasachi's bridal wear collection, arrived on the designer's Instagram, in which he also tagged the official handle of Brides Of Sabyasachi collection.

Last week, a report in Pinkvilla said that the couple are considering the minutest of details, something which eventually lead them to eventually delay the wedding announcement: "The duo have been discussing and overlooking the minutest of details, in fact an earlier announcement was expected over the auspicious occasions of Ganpati and Dussehra. However they decided to finally make their wedding dates public last Sunday," Pinkvilla quoted a source as saying.

Soon after Deepika and Ranveer shared the big news, fresh reports continue to crop up on the Internet every now and then. Here's a line-up of Deepika and Ranveer's wedding details - The couple will reportedly have a destination wedding in Italy's Villa del Balbianello in Lake Como with only close friends and family attending. Deepika and Ranveer will reportedly host two lavish receptions in India - one in Bengaluru (Deepika's hometown) and the other in Mumbai. December 1 is said to be the rumoured date for the couple's Mumbai reception, which is just a day prior to Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' rumoured wedding date.

Well, congratulations, you two! Can't wait to see Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh married!