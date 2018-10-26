Ranveer Singh's Throwback Pic Captioned By Fans: 'That Feeling When You're Marrying Deepika Padukone'

Ranveer Singh Instagrammed this photo (courtesy ranveersingh)

"Hands in the air, like ya jus' don' care!" - ya, that's just how we know Ranveer Singh. The 33-year-old actor made a super duper use of the flashback Friday and Instagrammed such a cute picture of his that we can't even... Anyway, in the photo, a baby version of Ranveer can be seen cheering with his hands up and fans on Ranveer's Instafam have hilariously implemented baby Ranveer's expression to explain the actor's current relationship status: "That feeling when you are marrying Deepika freaking Padukone," read several comments on Ranveer's photo, which garnered over 7 lakh likes in just three hours!

Ranveer Singh is all set to marry his girlfriend of six years Deepika Padukone. After months of will-they-won't-they, the couple officiated their wedding with a joint statement last Sunday: "With the blessings of our families, it gives us immense joy in sharing that our wedding is set to take place on the 14th and 15th November, 2018. We thank you for all the love you have showered upon us over the years and seek your blessings as we embark on this incredible journey of love, loyalty friendship and togetherness."

While Ranveer and Deepika just confirmed the wedding dates, details related to their wedding have been cropping up on the Internet every now and then. The couple will reportedly have a destination wedding in Italy's Villa del Balbianello in Lake Como with only close friends and family attending. Deepika and Ranveer will reportedly host two lavish receptions in India - one in Bengaluru (Deepika's hometown) and the other in Mumbai. December 1 has cropped up as the rumoured date for the couple's Mumbai reception, which is just a day prior to Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' rumoured wedding date. Deepika is also said to be a Sabyasachi bride but her designated wedding designer has not been confirmed yet.

We are now waiting for Deepika Padukone's comment on Ranveer's picture - who doesn't know about their Instagram PDA, after all?