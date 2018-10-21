'Congratulations' Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh, With Love From Alia Bhatt, Abhishek Bachchan, Karan Johar And Other Stars

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone photographed in Mumbai.

The news of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's big fat wedding, which is scheduled on November 14 and 15, has sent the Internet into a meltdown and in no time, congratulatory messages started pouring in for the couple. Bollywood celebrities were also shaken and stirred but the big news and wished the couple. Abhishek Bachchan, who was Deepika's co-star in films like Happy New Year and Khelein Hum Jee Jaan Se, posted a congratulatory message for the couple on Deepika's tweet and wrote: "Many Congratulations...God bless." Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Karisma Kapoor and several other celebs have shared their best wishes for the couple.

Karan Johar, sent out his wishes and wrote, "Lots and lots of love!" "Goals" Jacqueline Fernandez wrote while Alia Bhatt wrote "woohoo" and added several heart emoticons to Deepika's Instagram post.

Here are some more comments by celebrities:

On Sunday evening, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone shared a joint statement on social media, which read: "With the blessings of our families, it gives us immense joy in sharing that our wedding is set to take place on the 14th and 15th November, 2018. We thank you for all the love you have showered upon us over the years and seek your blessings as we embark on this incredible journey of love, loyalty friendship and togetherness."

Airlift actress Nimrat Kaur shared a beautiful message for her the "unbelievably lovely" Deepika and the "insanely amazing Ranveer Singh." Here's what she tweeted:

Thrilled to bits for the unbelievably lovely @deepikapadukone and insanely amazing @RanveerOfficial !! Wishing one of my absolute all time favourite on screen couples a blockbuster of a life ahead with nothing but love and more love !! Muaaaah — Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial) October 21, 2018

Richa Chadda, Rahul Bose, and several other celebs have shared their best wishes for the couple.

Congratulations @deepikapadukone and @RanveerOfficial ! May you be as happy as any two people possibly can! Wishing you the world, joyously pic.twitter.com/QSLrHhi1ka — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) October 21, 2018

Yasssss! Bestest news!! You & @deepikapadukone make the most wonderful, gorgeous couple!! Wish you guys all the happiness in the world as you begin this new journey together!! @RanveerOfficialhttps://t.co/zuxACnDl8m — Sophie Choudry (@Sophie_Choudry) October 21, 2018

Heartiest congrats @deepikapadukone and @RanveerOfficial for a joyous journey together. Lots of love — Divya Dutta (@divyadutta25) October 21, 2018

Here's what Ranveer's Dil Dhadakne Do co-star Rahul Bose wrote:

Congratulations to @deepikapadukone and @RanveerOfficial ! A lifetime of love, laughter and lustre to the both of you. — Rahul Bose (@RahulBose1) October 21, 2018

Ranveer and Deepika often feature in headlines for their relationship. Though the wedding venue hasn't been announced as of yet but the couple will reportedly have a destination wedding in Italy's Lake Como with only friends and family.

Deepika Padukone, 32, and Ranveer Singh, 33, have co-starred in films such as Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat - all of them directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

On the work front, Ranveer Singh will be seen in Rohit Shetty's Simmba, '83 and Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy, while Deepika Padukone will be seen in Meghna Gulzar's untitled project, in which she will be seen playing the role of an acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal.