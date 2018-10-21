'Congratulations' Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh, With Love From Alia Bhatt, Abhishek Bachchan, Karan Johar And Other Stars

Several Bollywood celebs have shared their best wishes for Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: October 21, 2018 20:48 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
'Congratulations' Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh, With Love From Alia Bhatt, Abhishek Bachchan, Karan Johar And Other Stars

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone photographed in Mumbai.

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. "Lots and lots of love," wrote Karan Johar
  2. "Goals," wrote Jacqueline Fernandez
  3. The wedding is scheduled on November 14 and 15

The news of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's big fat wedding, which is scheduled on November 14 and 15, has sent the Internet into a meltdown and in no time, congratulatory messages started pouring in for the couple. Bollywood celebrities were also shaken and stirred but the big news and wished the couple. Abhishek Bachchan, who was Deepika's co-star in films like Happy New Year and Khelein Hum Jee Jaan Se, posted a congratulatory message for the couple on Deepika's tweet and wrote: "Many Congratulations...God bless." Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Karisma Kapoor and several other celebs have shared their best wishes for the couple.

dghk257gA screenshot of Abhishek Bachchan's comment on Deepika's post.

 

Karan Johar, sent out his wishes and wrote, "Lots and lots of love!" "Goals" Jacqueline Fernandez wrote while Alia Bhatt wrote "woohoo" and added several heart emoticons to Deepika's Instagram post.

jaeq6uaA screenshot of comments on Deepika's Instagram post.

 

Here are some more comments by celebrities:

g2jado1gA screenshot of Kriti Sanon and Karisma Kapoor's comments on Deepika's post.

 

On Sunday evening, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone shared a joint statement on social media, which read: "With the blessings of our families, it gives us immense joy in sharing that our wedding is set to take place on the 14th and 15th November, 2018. We thank you for all the love you have showered upon us over the years and seek your blessings as we embark on this incredible journey of love, loyalty friendship and togetherness."

Take a look at the full statement here:

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on

 

Airlift actress Nimrat Kaur shared a beautiful message for her the "unbelievably lovely" Deepika and the "insanely amazing Ranveer Singh." Here's what she tweeted:

 

 

Richa Chadda, Rahul Bose, and several other celebs have shared their best wishes for the couple.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Here's what Ranveer's Dil Dhadakne Do co-star Rahul Bose wrote:

 

 

Ranveer and Deepika often feature in headlines for their relationship. Though the wedding venue hasn't been announced as of yet but the couple will reportedly have a destination wedding in Italy's Lake Como with only friends and family.

Deepika Padukone, 32, and Ranveer Singh, 33, have co-starred in films such as Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat - all of them directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

On the work front, Ranveer Singh will be seen in Rohit Shetty's Simmba, '83 and Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy, while Deepika Padukone will be seen in Meghna Gulzar's untitled project, in which she will be seen playing the role of an acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
News in BanglaTamil NewsLive TVPNR StatusTrain Status

................................ Advertisement ................................