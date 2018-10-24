Deepika Padukone's Bridal Couture Will Be Courtesy Sabyasachi - Is This A Hint?

Deepika Padukone in a Sabyasachi saree. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights Deepika's love for Sabyasachi's collection is an open secret Ranveer's mother also gifted a Sabyasachi saree to Deepika on her birthda Fans think that Sabyasachi will design Deepika's bridal outfit

As the date of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's wedding fast approaches, speculation about the details of the grand event are also growing in numbers. In the midst of reports about Deepika's bridal couture being designed by Sabyasachi Mukherjee, the designer shared an image of the "Padmaavat" actress dressed in one of his creations, which many think is a hint of him designing her wedding outfit. "Can't wait to see which Sabya outfit she wears for her wedding," wrote a curious fan in the comments section of the post. Deepika Padukone's love for Sabyasachi's creation is an open secret as the actress has worn sarees, lehengas and other outfits from his collection on award shows and other events.

In an episode of Vogue BFF, hosted by Neha Dhupia, Deepika said she'd prefer Sabyasachi as the designer for her wedding outfit. In fact, earlier this year, it was also reported that Ranveer's mother gifted Deepika a Sabyasachi saree on her birthday.

This picture shared by Sabyasachi is from one of his recent collaboration with Asian Paints for a special edition of wallpapers:

Meanwhile, none of the reports state which designer Ranveer Singh will opt for. However, going by Sabyasachi's history of designing various wedding wardrobes, we know that the designer takes over the bride and groom's look from head to toe. In the case of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's wedding, Sabyasachi designed the outfits and complementary accessories for the couple, for all their functions, including the reception in New Delhi.

We wonder whether the flamboyant Ranveer Singh will tone down his wedding outfit to match Sabyasachi's style or will it be vice-versa?

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's wedding functions will be spread over two days from November 14 to November 15. The wedding destination is reportedly Lake Como, Itlay and the main event will be attended by family members only. The couple are reportedly hosting a reception in Mumbai later.