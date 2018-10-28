Deepika Padukone On Her Wedding To Ranveer Singh: 'I'm Excited'

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh in Mumbai

After several months of speculation, actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh announced their big fat wedding last weekend. The wedding is scheduled on November 14 and 15, and Deepika, liked any other bride, is 'excited,' she told India Today in an interview. "I'm excited in the same way as I'm excited about signing my next film. Marriage is something that I've always looked forward to in my life, as would any other girl," Deepika, 32, said. The couple, who began dating some six years ago, have apparently zeroed in on a destination wedding in Italy's Villa del Balbianello in Lake Como. The wedding festivities will only be attended by both their families and close friends.

In her Interview to India Today, Deepika, the daughter of ace badminton player Prakash Padukone and Ujjala Padukone, also said that her life 'wouldn't change much after the wedding.' The "Padmaavat" actress also added that she is inspired by her parents and how they have lead their lives.

"I've seen my parents do it so well and so successfully and I think for me, that's the way I would like my married life to be as well," Deepika told India Today.

"My parents have a beautiful relationship. The way they have managed their professional life as well as being together as a family. They have set such amazing benchmarks that both I and my sister (Anisha Padukone) would like to follow," she added.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh officiated their wedding via a joint statement: "With the blessings of our families, it gives us immense joy in sharing that our wedding is set to take place on the 14th and 15th November, 2018. We thank you for all the love you have showered upon us over the years and seek your blessings as we embark on this incredible journey of love, loyalty friendship and togetherness."

After the confirmation, details related to their wedding are popping up on the Internet every so often. After being reported that the couple will marry in Italy, it is believed that they will host two lavish receptions in India - in Bengaluru (Deepika's hometown) and the other in Mumbai. December 1 is so far the rumoured date for the couple's Mumbai reception. Deepika is said to be wearing a bridal outfit by Sabyasachi but her designated wedding designer has not been confirmed yet.

On the reported guest list, names like Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Arjun Kapoor and Karan Johar have cropped up.

Professionally, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have made three blockbuster films together - Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani and "Padmaavat - all directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Ranveer now has films like Simmba, '83 and Gully Boy in the pipeline while Deepika's next is with Meghna Gulzar.