The One With The 'Good Quarantine Boys' Vicky And Sunny Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal struck gold in his family photo archive and fished out a priceless picture from his childhood days, which also features his brother and actor Sunny Kaushal. In the oh-so-adorable picture, the brother-duo can be seen posing for the camera. In his caption, Vicky tagged his brother Sunny and he wrote: "Good quarantine boys. Wassup brother!" Sunny dropped a hilarious comment in the comments section and he wrote: "Pink cheetah print?? Hmmm...Fashion game on point."

Vicky Kaushal has a treasure trove of throwback pictures. Remember when the Uri: The Surgical Strike actor shared a super cute picture to sum up his "post shave look?" ICYMI, this is the post we are referring to:

In 2019, Vicky Kaushal starred in Aditya Dhar's Uri: The Surgical Strike, for which he won the National Film Award for Best Actor. This year, the actor featured in the horror film Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship. He has Karan Johar's period drama Takht, Sardar Udham Singh and Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw's biopic, in the pipeline. The actor has also signed another film with Uri director Aditya Dhar, in which he will reportedly be seen playing the role of the Mahabharata character Ashwatthama.

Vicky Kaushal made his Bollywood debut with Masaan, for which he received many accolades. Vicky has also featured in films like Raazi, Lust Stories, Sanju and Manmarziyaan.