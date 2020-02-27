Bhoot: Part One - The Haunted Ship Box Office Collection Day 6: At Rs 22 Crore, Vicky Kaushal's Film Struggles At The Ticket Window

Bhoot: Part One Box Office Collection: Vicky Kaushal in the film. (Image courtesy: vickykaushal09 )

Highlights Bhoot: Part One is a horror thriller

The film is directed by Bhanu Pratap Singh

Bhoot: Part One is produced by Dharma Productions

Vicky Kaushal's latest movie Bhoot: Part One - The Haunted Ship continues to struggle at the ticket window, as reported by Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh. Vicky Kaushal made his debut in the horror-thriller genre with this film. The film collected Rs 1.85 crore on Wednesday, taking the total collection of the film to Rs 22.63 crore. Sharing the box office performance of the film on Twitter, Taran Adarsh wrote, "Bhoot Friday Rs 5.10 crore, Saturday Rs 5.52 crore, Sunday Rs 5.74 crore, Monday Rs 2.32 crore, Tuesday Rs 2.10 crore, Wednesday Rs 1.85 crore. Total: Rs 22.63 crore India business."

Have a look at the aforementioned tweet here :

#Bhoot Fri 5.10 cr, Sat 5.52 cr, Sun 5.74 cr, Mon 2.32 cr, Tue 2.10 cr, Wed 1.85 cr. Total: 22.63 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 27, 2020

Post its release on Friday, the film opened to negative reviews from film critics. In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave 1.5 stars (out of 5) to Bhoot: Part One and wrote: "The writer of Bhoot: Part One - The Haunted Ship is caught between several unsteady stools. On one sits a straightforward ghost story, on another is perched a psychological drama, and on a third is an ungainly, laboured crime of passion involving a ship's rogue captain, an ordinary seaman and a woman who gives birth to a baby girl who is in the dark about the identity of her biological father. And, of course, there is this grand connect that is sought to be made between mourning and neurosis."

Besides Vicky Kaushal, Bhoot: Part One - The Haunted Ship also stars Bhumi Pednekar and Ashutosh Rana in pivotal roles. The film is the first of its series directed by Bhanu Pratap Singh and produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.