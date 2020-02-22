Bhoot: Part One - The Haunted Ship Box Office Collection Day 1: Vicky Kaushal's Film Opens To A Slow Start

Vicky Kaushal shared this image. (Image courtesy: vickykaushal09)

Vicky Kaushal's latest movie Bhoot: Part One opened to a slow start on Friday, as reported by Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The film, which marks Vicky Kaushal's debut in the horror genre, collected Rs 5.10 crore on its Day 1. Sharing the box office performance report of the film on Twitter, Taran Adarsh wrote, "Bhoot opens on expected lines. The genre has its loyal audience in mass pockets with strong title value, should've opened to higher numbers. Mahashivratri partial holiday also contribute to its total. Needs to increase speed on Day 2 and 3. Friday Rs 5.10 crore India business."

— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 22, 2020

In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave 1.5 stars (out of 5) to Bhoot: Part One and wrote: "For Vicky Kaushal, Bhoot: Part One represents a completely new universe. He plunges headlong into it, but can go only as far as the screenplay allows him. It seems to be a physically taxing role. He runs for cover, takes many tumbles, falls into dark chutes, is chased by apparitions, and has to look suitably ashen-faced every time he is confronted by the unfathomable, which is pretty often in the course of the two-hour movie. He does all this in right earnest - and gets it right for the most part. But it is all in the service of a film that runs aground before it sets sail."

In this film, the Masaan actor also shares screen space with Bhumi Pednekar and Ashutosh Rana in lead roles. Bhoot: Part One is the first of its series, directed by Bhanu Pratap Singh and produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.