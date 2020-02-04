Vicky Kaushal's Bhoot Is Now A Freak Show Of Memes On Twitter

Vicky Kaushal in Bhoot. (Image courtesy YouTube)

Highlights The trailer of the film released on Monday

The film is slated to release on February 21

The film also features Bhumi Pednekar

The Internet never misses the opportunity to turn a film's trailer into a meme fest. That's exactly what happened on Monday night. Twitter users saw the trailer of Vicky Kaushal's upcoming film Bhoot: Part One - The Haunted Ship and made some ROFL memes on it. The themes of the meme ranged from "Goa plans" that never come true to crush smiling back at you, netizens pointed out similarities in relateable life situations with a dialogue from the film - "Ye tumhara hallucination hai." We have handpicked some of our favourite memes, check them out here:

#BhootTrailer



Friend: I will clear the UPSC exams in the very 13th attempt.



Me: pic.twitter.com/DNfwJiRsZO Prince Pandey (@princepandey_) February 3, 2020

This tweet perfectly encapsulates the essence of Monday blues, especially when one has to work after a long weekend. "When you go back to work on Monday after a long weekend," read the tweet.

When you go back to work on Monday after a long weekend #BhootTrailerpic.twitter.com/AqccqVKTY7 Kartik Patadia (@KartikPatadia69) February 3, 2020

Who would have thought that such a serious dialogue could have such a hilarious connotation.

Sorry to break it to you.

The list would have been incomplete without the never-ending Goa plans.

When u think this tym your plan for Goa with your friends will be successful.#BhootTrailer

Friends:-. pic.twitter.com/jfx4vyV8fs Aman Satish Singhal (@singhalaman35) February 3, 2020

The trailer of Bhoot : Part One - The Haunted Ship, starring Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar, released on Monday. The trailer showcases the thrilling and eerie experiences of a surveying officer of a haunted ship called Prithvi. What follows is a series of unpleasant and unexpected events (read crawling spirits on the walls). Check out the film's trailer here:

Vicky, in an interview with news agency IANS, last year, revealed that he is scared of watching horror films and that he was "spooked out" when he read the film's script. "When I read the script, it really spooked me out and I thought it never tried to make me feel scared, it was just happening while I was reading and I really got sucked into that story," Vicky told IANS.

Bhoot: Part One - The Haunted Ship has been directed by Bhanu Pratap Singh and it has been jointly produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Shashank Khaitan. It is slated to release on February 21.

(With inputs from IANS)