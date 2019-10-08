Vicky Kaushal Reveals He's 'Scared' To Watch Horror Films

Vicky Kaushal shared this picture. (Image courtesy: vickykaushal09 )

National Award winner Vicky Kaushal, who is prepping for horror drama Bhoot Part One- The Haunted Ship, revealed in an interview to news agency IANS that he is "scared to watch horror films." So, why did he sign the upcoming horror flick, you ask? Well, the 31-year-old actor said that while he was reading the script, he got "sucked into the story" and then he just followed his heart. Talking about signing Bhoot Part One- The Haunted Ship, Vivky Kaushal told IANS: "I was contemplating before I read the script not after I read the script. So, before I read the script I was like 'Horror? pata nahi kaise hoga, kya hoga' because I myself I am very scared to watch horror films. So, I didn't know."

"When I read the script, it really spooked me out and I thought it never tried to make me feel scared, it was just happening while I was reading and I really got sucked into that story. So, once that happens then it's about following your heart... It is a Dharma Productions so you know it's a good production house... Then I met Bhanu Pratap Singh (director), he was really excited for his horror film... Horror is something that comes naturally to him... I knew I would be in safe hands," he added.

Vicky Kaushal's Bhoot Part One- The Haunted Ship also features Bhumi Pednekar. The film revolves around the story of a couple, who got stuck on an abandoned ship lying static on a beach. In case you don't now, it is based on a true incident that took place in Mumbai.

Earlier, the film was scheduled to release on November 15 this year but now, Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship release has been pushed to 2020.

(With inputs from IANS)

