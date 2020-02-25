Bhoot - The Haunted Ship Box Office Collection Day 4: Vicky Kaushal's Film Is Having A 'Rough Journey' At The Ticket Window

Bhoot box office: Vicky Kaushal in the film. (courtesy: taranadarsh )

Highlights Bhoot opened in theatres on Friday

The film clashed with Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan

Bhoot collected Rs 2.32 crore on Monday

Bhoot: Part One - The Haunted Ship is not in its best form in terms of its box office performance. The film, which stars Vicky Kaushal in the lead role, witnessed a dip in its business on Monday as it collected merely Rs 2.32 crore, reports Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh. In his tweet, Taran Adarsh stated that the film has collected Rs 18.68 crore within 4 days of its release. He also stated in his tweet that the film did not perform well over the weekend and it's weekdays performance wasn't very impressive either. Sharing the box office report, Taran Adarsh tweeted: "Bhoot dips on Day 4... Trending wasn't strong enough over the weekend and the drop on Day 4 indicates rough journey on remaining weekdays, unless metros stabilise/stay steady... Fri 5.10 cr, Sat 5.52 cr, Sun 5.74 cr, Mon 2.32 cr. Total: Rs 18.68 cr. India biz."

#Bhoot dips on Day 4... Trending wasn't strong enough over the weekend and the drop on Day 4 indicates rough journey on remaining weekdays, unless metros stabilise/stay steady... Fri 5.10 cr, Sat 5.52 cr, Sun 5.74 cr, Mon 2.32 cr. Total: 18.68 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 25, 2020

Bhoot opened to largely negative reviews from film critics. Film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave the film a 1.5 star rating and he wrote: "Forget sending chills down the spine, it barely elicits gasps of shock. If you do scream, it is more in disgust and bafflement than in fear."

The film showcases the thrilling and eerie experiences of a surveying officer (played by Vicky Kaushal) of a haunted ship called Prithvi. What follows is a series of unpleasant and unexpected events. Bhoot: Part One - The Haunted Ship has been directed by Bhanu Pratap Singh and it has been jointly produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Shashank Khaitan. The film clashed with Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan at the box office. The film stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar in the lead roles.