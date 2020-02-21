In Ayushmann Khurrana Vs Vicky Kaushal At Box Office, They Are Each Other's Biggest Cheerleaders

Vicky Kaushal shared this picture on Twitter. (courtesy: vickykaushal09)

Vicky Kaushal's Bhoot: Part One - The Haunted Ship clashed with the release of Ayushmann Khurrana's Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan on Friday. The two films will face competition from each other at the box office. A day ahead of the release of Bhoot: Part One and Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, the lead actors of the respective films cheered for each other on social media. Ayushmann Khurrana's tweet came with a selfie, in which he can be seen posing with Vicky Kaushal. Ayushmann wrote, "Ek hi din hum dono bhai aa rahe hain! Dher saara pyaar aur sammaan, lekar aa rahe hain Vicky aur Ayushmann. Bhoot aur Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan."

Ek hi din hum dono bhai aa rahe hain!

Dher saara pyaar aur sammaan,

Lekar aa rahe hain Vicky aur Ayushmann.

Bhoot aur Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. pic.twitter.com/UWWM8wXwzz — Ayushmann Zyada Khurrana (@ayushmannk) February 20, 2020

Ayushmann's post was followed by Vicky Kaushal's tweet on Thursday. Vicky also shared a picture of him with the actor and wrote, "Kal se aapke nazdeeki cinema gharon mein (Now showing in theatres near you)."

Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar feature in lead roles in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. The duo will be playing the role of a gay couple in the film as Kartik and Aman respectively. The film has been directed by Hitesh Kewalya. Bhumi Pednekar, who is Vicky Kaushal's co-star in Bhoot and also has a special appearance in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, tweeted for Ayushmann, Jitendra and the director for the release of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan on Friday and wrote: "Dearest Kartik and Aman, your love is eternal and it's going to leave an everlasting impression on the world. I can't wait to celebrate your union today. Ayushmann and Jitendra, so proud. All the best, Hitesh Kewalya. Aapki Suggu ka aashirwad hai."

Dearest Kartik and Aman,

Your love is eternal and it's going to leave an everlasting impression on the world. I can't wait to celebrate your union today @ayushmannk@Farjigulzar So proud All the best @hiteshkewalya ... Aapki suggu ka aashirwad hai pic.twitter.com/SK5nz1PtJL — bhumi pednekar (@bhumipednekar) February 21, 2020

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan also stars Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao, Maanvi Gagroo and Manu Rishi Chadha in pivotal roles. The film has been co-produced by Aanand L Rai and others under the banner of Colour Yellow Productions. In a retweet, she congratulated the makers and the rest of the cast of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan by adding, "And Aanand L Rai and Colour Yellow Productions, as always we are ready for the zyada celebration, sir. Team Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan - Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao, Maanvi Gagroo, Manu Rishi Chadha - congratulations and aapke sundar parivaar se milne ke liye hum taiyaar hai."

And @aanandlrai@cypplOfficial as always we are ready for the zyada celebration sir :) Team #ShubhMangalZyadaSavdhaan@Neenagupta001@raogajraj@maanvigagroo@manurishichadha congratulations and aapke sundar parivaar se milne ke liye hum taiyaar hai — bhumi pednekar (@bhumipednekar) February 21, 2020

Bhoot has been directed by Bhanu Pratap Singh and jointly produced by Shashank Khaitan and Karan Johar. The film marks Vicky Kaushal's debut in the horror genre. Meanwhile, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is a romantic comedy. The narrative of the film revolves around the gay couple opening up about their relationship with their parents. Bhoot and Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan opened in theatres on Friday.